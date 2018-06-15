on 06/15/2018 |

Delma Froedge Proffitt, was born January 12, 1920, the youngest child of the late Thomas and Mattie Pedigo Froedge. She passed from this life June 14, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Delma was baptized at Mt. Gilead Church of Christ at a young age and was the oldest member of the congregation.

She is survived by five children, Sandra Richardson, Joe Proffitt, and his wife, Ava; Jack Proffitt, and his wife, Patty; Jimmie Proffitt and his wife, Diana, all of Tompkinsville, and Tina Rich, of Glasgow, KY; 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friend, Barbara Gayle Froedge.

She was widowed at the young age of 44 when her husband Olden Proffitt died. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bobby Richardson, her brothers, Calvin, Oval, Dewey Froedge, sisters, Emma Martin, Ella Williams, Velma Pitcock and several nieces and nephews.

Delma was a outstanding country cook who loved cooking and making the best sweet tea for her family. She was the greatest example of love, compassion, generosity, integrity and a hard worker. She worked as a U.S. Postal Carrier, Librarian, and homemaker. She enjoyed church, family, traveling, shopping and Kentucky Basketball.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

Visitation is Saturday from 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Sunday from 6:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral and will continue from 12 noon-1:00 P.M. at Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

Burial is in Poplar Log Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Poplar Log Cemetery or Mt. Gilead Cemetery.