Delma (Muse) Monday Mayhew, 93, of Indianapolis, IN, formally of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, March 24th, in Indianapolis, IN.

Delma was born in Monroe County, KY on May 16, 1923, a daughter of the late Patsy (Bryant) and Thomas Muse.

Delma is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Carrell, and Runell Ridge; two sons Robert Monday, and William Monday, all of Indianapolis, IN; 9 grandchildren, 27 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.

Delma is also survived by two sisters, Vola Brummitt, and Lola Connor, both of Jamestown, KY.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Jessie Monday and James Mayhew; two sons, J.T. and David Monday, brother, Elmer Muse; and two sisters, Vie Vibbert and Ola Dutton.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 27th, 2017.

Visitation is Monday after 12 Noon at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Center Point Cemetery.