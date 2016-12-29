Delma (Thompson) Spear, 96, of Hestand, KY passed away Wednesday, December 28th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Delma was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 13, 1920, a daughter of the late Lizzie (Ford) and Jarrett Thompson.

She was a member of Rock Valley Church of Christ.

On April 1, 1939, she was united in marriage to Harlen C. Spear at Monroe County Courthouse by J.E. Martin.

Delma is survived by two daughters, Shirley Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY and Nelda Oliver, and husband Ray, of Hestand, KY. Two grandchildren, Darren, and wife, Dawn Cleary, and Joni and husband, Wesley Turner, both of Tompkinsville, KY; five great grandchildren, Wesley and wife, Emily, Joe Harlan, and Mariah Cleary, Garrett and Grayson Turner, and one great-great grandchild, Rowan Cleary.

Delma is preceded in death by her husband, Harlen C. Spear; parents, Jarrett and Lizzie Thompson; son-in-law, Ronnie Cleary; brother, Clint E. Thomposn; and sisters, Betty Thompson, Mary Murphy, Mertie Murphy, and Delpha Baskett.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 31st, 2016.

Visitation is Friday after 3:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bailey Cemetery or Rock Valley Church of Christ.