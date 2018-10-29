DELMUS RAY PROFFITT

Delmas Ray Proffitt, 85, died Monday, October 29, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. He was a native of Emberton, KY (Monroe County), born June 7, 1933 to the late Radford B. and Ola Belle Bledsoe Proffitt. Delmas was a graduate of Allen County High School, served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 1958 graduate of the Kentucky School of Embalming. He was a retired, renouned brick & stone mason with Proffitt Masonry, a member and former deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and a KY Colonel.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Virginia McDaniel, Harold Proffitt, Lindell Proffitt and Wm. Cecil Proffitt.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Ann Veach “Libby” Proffitt; his sons, David Proffitt (Dana) of Nashville, TN and John Proffitt of Louisville; his grandchildren, Allyn Hodgins (Payton) of Richmond, VA, Matthew Proffitt of Mt. Washington, Brad Proffitt of Birmingham, AL and Katie Proffitt of Mt. Washington; his sister, Jane Gooden of Scottsville; his brothers, Bobby Proffitt of Brownsville, Daryl Proffitt (Marie) of Scottsville, Morris Proffitt (Velma) of Shepherdsville and Reed Proffitt (Judy) of New Holland, PA; and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the dedicated staff that took special care of him during his stay at NHC.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 2nd at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, 201 E. Washington St, Glasgow, with burial to follow in Fountain Run Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday, until time of service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or the donor’s favorite charity.
