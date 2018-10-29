Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DELMUS RAY PROFFITT

on 10/29/2018 |

Delmas Ray Proffitt, 85, died Monday, October 29, 2018 at NHC Healthcare.  He was a native of Emberton, KY (Monroe County), born June 7, 1933 to the late Radford B. and Ola Belle Bledsoe Proffitt.  Delmas was a graduate of Allen County High School, served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a 1958 graduate of the Kentucky School of Embalming.  He was a retired, renouned brick & stone mason with Proffitt Masonry, a member and former deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and a KY Colonel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Virginia McDaniel, Harold Proffitt, Lindell Proffitt and Wm. Cecil Proffitt.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Ann Veach “Libby” Proffitt; his sons, David Proffitt (Dana) of Nashville, TN and John Proffitt of Louisville; his grandchildren, Allyn Hodgins (Payton) of Richmond, VA, Matthew Proffitt of Mt. Washington, Brad Proffitt of Birmingham, AL and Katie Proffitt of Mt. Washington; his sister, Jane Gooden of Scottsville; his brothers, Bobby Proffitt of Brownsville, Daryl Proffitt (Marie) of Scottsville, Morris Proffitt (Velma) of Shepherdsville and Reed Proffitt (Judy) of New Holland, PA; and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank all of the dedicated staff that took special care of him during his stay at NHC.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 2nd at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, 201 E. Washington St, Glasgow, with burial to follow in Fountain Run Cemetery, with military honors.  Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday, until time of service.  In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or the donor’s favorite charity.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DELMUS RAY PROFFITT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
43°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/29 0%
High 65° / Low 41°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/30 0%
High 71° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 60%
High 73° / Low 59°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.