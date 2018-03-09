DELORES ANN DISHMAN

on 09/03/2018 |

Dolores Ann Dishman, 64 of Smiths Grove died Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Green Pond, New Jersey native was a caregiver and a member of Three Forks Church of Christ.

Her survivors include three sons: Edmund Secula (Amanda), Nikolaus Secula (Tiffany, Chad Secula (Rosetta); seven grandchildren, Eddy Secula, Andrew Secula, Anna Secula, Timothy Secula, Levi Secula, Faith Secula, Austin Secula; one brother, Robert Hink (Mary Ann).

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial to follow in Secula Family Plots in Cumberland County. Visitation 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home