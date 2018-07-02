on 02/07/2018 |

Delores Jean Farris, age 70, of Glendale, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was retired from Louisville Bedding, former Eastern Star member and a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Devore and the late Laverne Srygler Devore. She was preceded in death by a husband Paul Houston Minton.

She is also survived by her husband, James “Pat” Farris; two sons, James Houston “Jimmy” Minton and wife Angella, Cave City, KY, Robert “Bobby” Minton and wife Shelia, Eastview, KY; two brothers, Greg Devore, Hardyville, KY, Mike Devore, Hardyville, KY; 8 grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren; caregiver, Pam Harp.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, February 9, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Interment will be at Harper Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT CT, Thursday, February 8, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, February 9, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.