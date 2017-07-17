Logo


DELORIS ISAACS

on 07/17/2017 |

Deloris Isaacs, 79 of Upton passed away Friday night at her home.  She was the daughter of the late Charlie Wheeler & Thelma Lanham Wheeler.  She was a housewife and a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother Charles Wheeler. Mrs. Isaacs is survived by her husband Robert; 1 daughter-Karen Nunn & hus. Kelly of Bonnieville; 2 grandchildren-Bryan Nunn and Beth Nunn;1 brother-Clyde Wheeler of Upton; 1 sister-Geneva Small of Falls Church, VA

Funeral services for Deloris Isaacs will 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Leesville Cemetery at Upton.  Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm CST and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

