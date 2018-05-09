on 09/05/2018 |

Delphia Ann England, age 72 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with Lord on September 4, 2018. Ann was born in Metcalfe County, KY to the late Leonard A. Gosser and Florence Viola Spradlin Gosser. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Gosser, Howard Gosser, Betty Sue Petro, Hazel Irene Gosser, Mary Jane Hardin, Deloris Ellen Lowery.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Charles Edward England, siblings, Frank Edward Gosser, Marvin Leonard Gosser, Edna Jewell Gosser, Linda Lou Norris and Wanda Earlene Bennett; best friends, Anna Katherine and Dennis Coulter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Bro. J.C. Christian officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Active Pallbearers will be Kevin Gosser, Danny Norris, Jim Fultz, Mickey Petty, Donnie Bennett, Marvin Bailey, Frank Gosser and Marvin Gosser. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth England, Jeff Ballard and Gene Leggs Adult Sunday School Class. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com