Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DELPHIA ANN ENGLAND

on 09/05/2018 |

Delphia Ann England, age 72 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with Lord on September 4, 2018. Ann was born in Metcalfe County, KY to the late Leonard A. Gosser and Florence Viola Spradlin Gosser. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Gosser, Howard Gosser, Betty Sue Petro, Hazel Irene Gosser, Mary Jane Hardin, Deloris Ellen Lowery.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Charles Edward England, siblings, Frank Edward Gosser, Marvin Leonard Gosser, Edna Jewell Gosser, Linda Lou Norris and Wanda Earlene Bennett; best friends, Anna Katherine and Dennis Coulter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Bro. J.C. Christian officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Active Pallbearers will be Kevin Gosser, Danny Norris, Jim Fultz, Mickey Petty, Donnie Bennett, Marvin Bailey, Frank Gosser and Marvin Gosser. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth England, Jeff Ballard and Gene Leggs Adult Sunday School Class. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DELPHIA ANN ENGLAND”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

ESTHER SHIRLEY

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 09/05 20%
High 88° / Low 71°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 09/06 30%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 09/07 50%
High 87° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.