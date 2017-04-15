DEMOLITION OF THE LOCK AND DAM #6 IS NOW COMPLETED

Green River and Nolin River within Mammoth Cave National Park have reopened to river users following completion of the demolition of Lock & Dam No. 6 near Brownsville, Kentucky by the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Fish & Wildlife Service.

River access at Dennison Ferry and Green River Ferry is open to canoes and kayaks. Entering and exiting the river by canoe and kayak at Houchin Ferry is not recommended. In the park, motorboats may launch at Green River Ferry only.

Park managers plan to make minor, temporary improvements at Houchin Ferry to ease canoe and kayak access. Park staff will prepare a visitor use study of the area later this year.

As the river adjusts to its new lower level following the breach and removal of Lock & Dam No. 6, river banks are draining, drying and slumping. Trees falling into the river will become debris during flooding and may pose hazards to navigation.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has opened the tail water ramp below Nolin Dam.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that, at approximately River Mile 3, they encountered “whole trees still anchored by stumps…from bank to bank.” These trees are in the river due to bank failures that have occurred since November 2016.

Paddlers on Nolin River will encounter downed trees and may need to make multiple portages. As time progresses, it is anticipated that these river obstructions will clear themselves and Nolin will become more friendly to more skill levels.