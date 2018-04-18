on 04/18/2018 |

Dena Juanita Decker, 78 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born in Eddyville, KY the daughter of the late Gentry (Jack) Haydon Gray and Delilah Caroline Jones Decker. Dena worked as a cook at several nursing homes in the Bowling Green area and then as a door greeter at Walmart for over 10 years. She was a member of the Blue Spring Baptist Church in Caldwell County, KY.

Survivors include a daughter, Lesa Bragg of Glasgow; 1 grandchild Tabatha Eubank of IN.; 1 great grandchild McKenzie Eubank of IN.; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Oliver of Eddyville, KY, Lavon Wallace of Princeton, KY and Joyce Bynum (Todd) of Bloomington, IN; 1 brother, Boyce Gray (Wanda) of Brownsville, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Jackie Ray Hubbard and 2nd husband, Charles W. Decker, 1 daughter Jacqueline Little.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, April 20, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation will be after 3:00pm on Thursday and continue Friday morning until time for service.