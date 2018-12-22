on 12/22/2018 |

Denise Michele Burgess Butts, 45, of Glasgow, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her home. Denise was the daughter of Bobby Burgess and Diane Firkin Wright. She was a Nurse and former employee of T. J. Samson Hospital, Monroe County Health Care and other area medical facilities. She was a member of the Hiseville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her father, Bobby Burgess of Glasgow; mother Diane Wright (Tony) of Glasgow; 3 sons Hunter Walden of Glasgow, Logan Walden (Jessica) of Cave City and Chase Dyer (Breanna) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Trenton and Elijah Woodcock and Brayleigh Dyer; a brother Steven Burgess (Melinda) of Horse Cave and nephews and niece Lane Burgess, Porter and Olivia Jolly.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, December 24th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Tracy Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:30pm Sunday and continue Monday morning