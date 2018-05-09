Logo


DENNIE HAROLD CLOYD

on 09/05/2018

Dennie Harold Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 73 years, 2 months, and 7 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 28, 1945, the son of Raymond and Olivia Biggerstaff Cloyd. He was of Christian faith, a U. S. Army Veteran, a truck driver and a factory worker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Malcolm Gale Cloyd and Lyle Walker Cloyd. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Cloyd of Florence, Kentucky, his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Cloyd (and David) Caldwell of West Chester, Ohio, Galenda Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky, Grace Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky, Catherine (and Wendell) Wilson of Breeding, Kentucky, Tim Cloyd of Mountain City, Tennessee, one great-nephew, John David Walker Caldwell of West Chester, Ohio, and several cousins.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all arrangements

