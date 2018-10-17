DENNIS A BILLINGSLEY (UPDATED)

on 10/17/2018 |

Dennis A. Billingsley, 66, of Louisville, KY died Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Otha B. and Lois Johnson Billingsley. Mr. Billingsley was a Sales Rep. for Acoustical Audio Design in Jeffersonville, IN. He was former owner and operator of Billingsley Music in Glasgow, former member of BNI Louisville Chapter and a longtime volunteer for WHAS Crusade for Children.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Wilson Billingsley of Louisville; two daughters Shani Hale (Micheal) of Glasgow and Christy Reeves of Leesburg, GA; five grandchildren Ellie and Evan Hale and Christian, Cody and Chase Reeves; a great grandson Chrystopher Reeves and his beloved cat Baby Doll.

Funeral services will be 11:00am central time Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm-8:00pm Friday at the funeral home.