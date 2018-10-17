Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DENNIS A BILLINGSLEY (UPDATED)

on 10/17/2018 |

Dennis A. Billingsley, 66, of Louisville, KY died Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at his residence.  Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Otha B. and Lois Johnson Billingsley.  Mr. Billingsley was a Sales Rep. for Acoustical Audio Design in Jeffersonville, IN.  He was former owner and operator of Billingsley Music in Glasgow, former member of BNI Louisville Chapter and a longtime volunteer for WHAS Crusade for Children.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Wilson Billingsley of Louisville; two daughters Shani Hale (Micheal) of Glasgow and Christy Reeves of Leesburg, GA; five grandchildren Ellie and Evan Hale and Christian, Cody and Chase Reeves; a great grandson Chrystopher Reeves and his beloved cat Baby Doll.

Funeral services will be 11:00am central time Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00pm-8:00pm Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DENNIS A BILLINGSLEY (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LOU FOSTER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Frost Advisory

Issued:
1:56 PM CDT on October 17, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on October 18, 2018
Clear
Currently
64°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/17 0%
High 68° / Low 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/18 0%
High 58° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/19 70%
High 65° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.