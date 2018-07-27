Logo


DENNIS ALLEN NASON

07/27/2018

Dennis Allen Nason, 75, of Glasgow died Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY.  Born in Titusville, PA he was the son of the late Bill and VeEtta Tarbell Nason.  Mr. Nason was a retired Psychologist for Life Skills and he attended the Glasgow Bible Church.

Survivors include a daughter Julie Crimmins (Lance) of Glasgow; caregiver and ex-wife Kathy Nason of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Diana, Michael, Mary and Erin Crimmins; 6 brothers Hal Nason (Bridgett) and Mark Nason (Chris) both of Lexington, KY, Dale Nason (Sue), Ron Nason (Dennis) and John Nason (Ellen) all of Louisville and Dean Nason (Linda) of Elizabethtown, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, July 30, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10:00am Monday at the funeral home.

