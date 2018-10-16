Logo


DENNIS BILLLINGSLEY

on 10/16/2018 |

Dennis Billingsley, 66, of Louisville and formerly of Glasgow, died Tuesday at his home.  Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

No Responses to “DENNIS BILLLINGSLEY”

