Dennis Billingsley, 66, of Louisville and formerly of Glasgow, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
DENNIS BILLLINGSLEY
on 10/16/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
NOLA MARIE WHEELER10/16/2018 - 0 Comment
-
KENTUCKY ENVIROMENT AND ENERGY CABINET PRESENTS 13 AWARDS10/16/2018 - 0 Comment
-
TRAFFIC STOP FOR NO TRAILER LIGHTS TURNS INTO CHASE THAT ENDS WITH BOWLING GREEN MAN IN JAIL10/16/2018 - 0 Comment
No Responses to “DENNIS BILLLINGSLEY”