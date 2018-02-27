on 02/27/2018 |

Dennis Clark England, 70, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 26, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Mr. England was the son of the late Elmer and Barbara Jane Wood Thomas. He was a Vietnam veteran and was retired from the U. S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Ester Aquino England; 2 daughters Horty Rosser (Bernie) of Glasgow and Marites Aquino Bratton of Glasgow; a son Arthur Aquino (Angela) of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his brother, Bob England (Judy) of Michigan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning prior to the service.