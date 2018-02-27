Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DENNIS CLARK ENGLAND

on 02/27/2018 |

Dennis Clark England, 70, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 26, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Mr. England was the son of the late Elmer and Barbara Jane Wood Thomas.  He was a Vietnam veteran and was retired from the U. S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Ester Aquino England; 2 daughters Horty Rosser (Bernie) of Glasgow and Marites Aquino Bratton of Glasgow; a son Arthur Aquino (Angela) of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his brother, Bob England (Judy) of Michigan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning prior to the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DENNIS CLARK ENGLAND”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

LAUREN SWAYNE

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
1:42 PM CST on February 27, 2018
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on March 01, 2018
Rain
Currently
57°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/28 90%
High 59° / Low 55°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 03/01 90%
High 60° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Friday 03/02 10%
High 52° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Wed 28

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.