Dennis Joe Wood 56 of Glasgow died Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Cook County, Illinois the son of the late J. B. Wood and Shelby Jean Green Wood. He was also preceded in death by his step-father Forrester Green.

Dennis was retired after 35 years from R. R. Donnelley & Sons in Glasgow. He also was a farmer which he had a great love and passion for. He was a member of Lawrence Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife whom he cherished for 37 years, Shelia Meadows Wood; 2 sons Daniel Joe Wood and Justin Aaron Wood of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Hailey Wood of Indiana, Danielle and Raylen Wood of Glasgow; an aunt Mary Holman of Glasgow; cousins Doris Key and Don Booker of Glasgow, and 3 brothers-in-law Kenneth Dale Meadows (Anna), Rodney Lee Meadows and Steve Meadows (Janie) all of Glasgow. He was also survived by many additional cousins, nieces, nephews and his many cherished friends who have been so kind and helpful.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, January 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Butler-Huffman Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Sunday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Lawrence Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Odell Grinstead, 1836 Phillips Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.