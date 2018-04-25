Logo


DENNIS LANE “BUTCH” WRIGHT

on 04/25/2018 |

Dennis Lane “Butch” Wright, 70, of Brownsville received his angel wings, surrounded by loved ones at 11:25 AM Monday April 23, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Jefferson County native was a construction worker and contractor and a member of the National Trapshooting Association. He was a son of the late Earl Wright and Lela Best Wright Stone (Leon). Dennis left a strong legacy of family comes first and giving to others in need. He loved hunting and fishing and most of all, spending time With his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years Nellie Brooks Wright; three daughters, Lori Foulks (Wayne) of Kyrock, Carol Chandler (Greg) of Louisville and Deborah Cowles (Jeff) of Brownsville; a sister, Carolyn Sue McCauley (Mick) of Peonia; eight grandchildren, Dennis Moore, Megan Mistelske (Aaron), Dawn Moore, Daniel Wright, Aaron Foulks, Lindsey Cowles, Cody Cowles, and Adam Foulks; three great grandchildren, Laynee Meredith, Dallas Moore, and Lennox Cowles, as well as his best friend Buddy.

The family would like to give special thanks to Pam Doyle, Tabby Doyle, and Desiree Hart who cared for him and kept him comfortable and at home while he struggled with Parkinson’s disease.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-3 PM Saturday.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to St. Jude’s or the Parkinson’s Research foundation (parkinsons.org.)

