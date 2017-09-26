Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DENNIS ODELL CURTIS

on 09/26/2017 |

Dennis Odell Curtis, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 24th, while in the company of family members, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Dennis was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 22, 1940, a son of the late Ruby G. (Hammer) and Holly Earl Curtis. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his Brother, Mitchell Curtis.

He married Wanda Buchanan April 14, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN

He served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a Boiler Repair & Welder.

Dennis is  survived by
a daughter, Wanda Lynn Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY;
a son,Dennis Alan Curtis, of Carrier Mills, IL;
4 Grandchildren & 4 Great – Grandchildren
four sisters, LaVelle Lowery, of Indianapolis, IN; Linda Rhoton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeanie Parker, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Thursday, September 28th,  with Brother Darrick Proffitt officiating.

Visitation, Wednesday 2-8 PM. and Thursday 6 AM till service time, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, KY .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DENNIS ODELL CURTIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WILSON PROFFITT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 09/26 10%
High 92° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/27 20%
High 88° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/28 10%
High 77° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.