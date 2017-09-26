on 09/26/2017 |

Dennis Odell Curtis, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 24th, while in the company of family members, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Dennis was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 22, 1940, a son of the late Ruby G. (Hammer) and Holly Earl Curtis. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his Brother, Mitchell Curtis.

He married Wanda Buchanan April 14, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN

He served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a Boiler Repair & Welder.

Dennis is survived by

a daughter, Wanda Lynn Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY;

a son,Dennis Alan Curtis, of Carrier Mills, IL;

4 Grandchildren & 4 Great – Grandchildren

four sisters, LaVelle Lowery, of Indianapolis, IN; Linda Rhoton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeanie Parker, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Thursday, September 28th, with Brother Darrick Proffitt officiating.

Visitation, Wednesday 2-8 PM. and Thursday 6 AM till service time, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, KY .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.