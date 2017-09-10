Logo


DENNIS REID TRENT

on 10/09/2017 |

Dennis Reid Trent, age 72, of Munfordville, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017, at  The Medical Center of Caverna.  He was a native of Hart County and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where he was a longtime deacon.  He enjoyed serving the Lord through his music ministry.  He also enjoyed farming and was a retired life insurance salesman.  He loved his family and he never met a stranger and would witness to everyone that would listen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Reid & Lucille Hensley Trent and three brothers, Don Trent, Sammy Trent and Kenneth Trent.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Neville Trent; two daughters, Denise Ballard & husband, Tim, and Jennifer Cook & husband, Dwayne, both of Uno; five grandchildren, Chelsea Ballard, Corie Beth Staples & husband, Zack, Trevor Cook, Allison Ballard and Mallory Ballard; one brother, Phillip Trent and wife, Linda, of Horse Cave; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, at Immanuel Ministries, 3232 LeGrande Hwy., Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery.   Visitation at Immanuel Ministries from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.The Winn Funeral HOme in Horse Cave is in charge of the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Gideons International.

