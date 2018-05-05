Logo


DESPITE THE RAIN THE DERBY GALLOPS ON

on 05/05/2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert is seeking a fifth victory in the Kentucky Derby and he’s got the favorite, too.
Justify is the early 7-2 favorite for Saturday’s 144th Run for the Roses that features a full field of 20 colts. Baffert trains Justify, who has just three starts, and longshot Solomini.
Justify, along with undefeated Magnum Moon, didn’t race as 2-year-olds. They’ll be trying to disprove an old jinx: No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won without racing as a juvenile.
Todd Pletcher will saddle four horses: Audible, the co-third choice at 6-1, along with longshots Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.
History would be written if Ireland-based Mendelssohn pulls off a victory. No European colt has ever won the Derby.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain at various times Saturday. Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET.

