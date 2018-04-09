DETAILS OF I-65 RESURFACING PROJECT BY KYTC DISTRICT 3

on 09/04/2018 |

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in the northern part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area may have noticed a lot of orange construction barrels setup along the shoulder area. Preparation for a major resurfacing project on I-65 is currently underway in Barren, Edmonson and Warren Counties.

The actual resurfacing of the roadway is expected to begin today. The project resurfaces the entire interstate in both directions between mile marker 35 and mile marker 44. The paving will done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

When resurfacing begins it is very important for motorists to slow down and be alert when approaching the construction zone. The interstate will be down to one lane during the overnight hours while resurfacing is taking place. A traffic queue is likely to form well in advance of the lane merging for the lane closures. Please use extreme caution and watch for slowed or stopped traffic ahead. It is also important to be aware of approaching vehicles from behind. Law enforcement will be onsite during the nighttime lane closures for the duration of the project.

Daytime lane closures are also possible, but the interstate will have at least two lanes open until two lanes close at 7 p.m.

This is project is expected to be completed in late November depending on weather.