Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DETAILS OF I-65 RESURFACING PROJECT BY KYTC DISTRICT 3

on 09/04/2018 |

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in the northern part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area may have noticed a lot of orange construction barrels setup along the shoulder area. Preparation for a major resurfacing project on I-65 is currently underway in Barren, Edmonson and Warren Counties.

The actual resurfacing of the roadway is expected to begin today. The project resurfaces the entire interstate in both directions between mile marker 35 and mile marker 44. The paving will done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

When resurfacing begins it is very important for motorists to slow down and be alert when approaching the construction zone. The interstate will be down to one lane during the overnight hours while resurfacing is taking place. A traffic queue is likely to form well in advance of the lane merging for the lane closures. Please use extreme caution and watch for slowed or stopped traffic ahead. It is also important to be aware of approaching vehicles from behind. Law enforcement will be onsite during the nighttime lane closures for the duration of the project.

Daytime lane closures are also possible, but the interstate will have at least two lanes open until two lanes close at 7 p.m.

This is project is expected to be completed in late November depending on weather.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DETAILS OF I-65 RESURFACING PROJECT BY KYTC DISTRICT 3”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 09/04 10%
High 91° / Low 71°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/05 20%
High 88° / Low 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 09/06 40%
High 88° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.