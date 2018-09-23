on 09/23/2018 |

Deward J. Clark, Sr., age 84, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Friday, September 21, 2018 at his home. The Edmonson County native was born February 2, 1934 to the late William Clark and the late Mora Burns Clark. He was married to Catherine Denham Clark, who also preceded him in death.

Deward was a tiler for Mid State Tile. He was a member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one son, Richard D. Clark (Bridget) of Cave City; four grandchildren, Gabriel Clark, Ashley Freeman, Billy Clark and Christy McFadden; several great grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Homer Denham, Walton Denham (Wanda) and Buel Elmore and one sister-in-law, Debbie Denham. Deward was preceded in death by two sons, Deward “Juddy” Clark, Jr. and Donald L. Clark and one sister, Hanna Denham.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 72123.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Sunday, September 23, 2018

9 – 11 am, Monday, September 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, September 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel