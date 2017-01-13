Dewey A. Simpson, 83 of Sunny Point passed away Jan. 12, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired truck driver, an army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Big Reedy Church of Christ. He was a son of the late Henry Thomas Simpson and Elora Mae Nash Simpson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ervin Simpson and Harold Simpson; and a sister, Irene Shields.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at Sunny Point General Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, 9 AM-8 PM Saturday and after 9 AM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are his wife, Clorena Lindsey Simpson; two sons, Don Simpson (Gloria) of Sunny Point and Jeff Simpson (Tammy) of Falls of Rough; three daughters, Rita Wolfe (Mike) of Brownsville and Debbie Durbin (Wavey) and Sandy Johnson (Jerry) both of Sunny Point; two sisters, Vada Lindsey of Bowling Green and Judy Embry (Larry) of Jetson; eleven grandchildren, Mark Higgs, Amanda Campbell, Scotty Higgs, Tina Curtis, Derrick Simpson, Jennifer Sholar, Crystal Wolfe, Devin Simpson, Dillon Simpson, Zachery Wolfe and Brooke Simpson; and 16 great grandchildren.