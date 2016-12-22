Dewey Thompson Henry 87 of Glasgow died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Jasper, TN the son of the late Rainy and Ester Tollett Henry. Mr. Henry was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. After his military service, he was an inspector for water quality with the water and sewer sanitation departments in Virginia, North Carolina and Bowling Green, KY. More recently he was employed with Vann Health Care in Glasgow. Dewey was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, Allen Lodge #24 F&AM, Scottish Rite and York Rite and was a charter member of the Barren River Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by a granddaughter Leigh Ann (Ed) Moore, a nephew Joseph Henry, several cousins including Patty Perry and Wayne Agee, his former wife’s family and his many friends and church family. He also had many friends and staff members at Highland Ridge where he was residing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Jeffrey Martin whom he helped to raise.

Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 27th from 11:00am Until 1:00pm and Masonic rites at 1:00pm. Graveside services will be at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery at 1:30pm Tuesday.