DIANE CLARKSON

03/30/2018

Diane Clarkson, age 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 28th, while in the company of family members, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.
Diane was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 10, 1944, daughter of the late Clarene (Emberton) and James Isenberg.
She had worked in the Monroe County Schools cafeteria, Walmart & several garment factories and was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.
Diane is survived by daughter, Tammy, wife of Timmy Johnson, son, Michael, husband of Lorrie Clarkson, sister, Regena Huffman, 5 grandchildren, Kala Holland & husband Kaleb, Kole & Kelsey Johnson, Abby Clare & Aiden Michael Clarkson all of Tompkinsville, KY.
Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2 PM on Saturday, March 31st, with Drs. Tom Stokes & Mark Hopper and Brother Gary Emberton officiating.
Interment at Bethlehem Cemetery, Mt. Hermon, KY.
Visitation, Friday 5 – 8 PM and Sat. after 6 AM until service time.

