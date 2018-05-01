Logo


Diane G. Pierce

on 01/05/2018 |

Diane G. Pierce, 73 of Bowling Green passed away Thursday morning at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Rogers & Lena Smith Gafford.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Cecil Pierce, by a brother Roger Gary Gafford and a sister Linda Puckett.

Diane is survived by:

One son-Chris Pierce of Nashville

Three daughters-Kim Sturgeon of Horse Cave

Kristie Pierce of Bowling Green

Cheryl Smith of Christiania, TN

One sister-Tammy Gafford of Munfordville

11 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Diane G. Pierce will be 11am Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pierce Family Cemetery at Dog Creek.  Visitation will be Saturday from 4:30-8pm and after 8am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

