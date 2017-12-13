on 12/13/2017 |

Diane Lavon Hall, 53, Park City, died Monday, December 11, 2017, at her residence. A native of Jefferson County, she was a daughter of Janet Fowler Oller Murphy and the late Marshall Oller. She was a homemaker and a member of the Caveland Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Mark Hall; ten children: Kassi, Kaitlyn, Marki, Megan, Chris, Daniel, Krystal, Butch, Jennifer, and Misty; one sister: Vicky Nichols; 31 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael; one grandson, Hunter; and one brother, James Oller.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Heavenly Hills. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.