Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DIANNA BUNCH ZIELKE

on 07/30/2017 |

Dianna Bunch Zielke 63 of Cave City, Ky died Saturday,July 29, 2017 in Glasgow, KY. She was born April 1, 1954 in Barren County, KY to the late Albert “Shorty ” Coats and Francis Minyard Coats. She was a factory worker for Dart Container and a member of the Nondenominational Church of Horse Cave.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Zielke; two sons, Robert Bunch (Jennifer) of Cub Run and Josh Bunch of Summer Shade; two daughters, Christy Bunch of Cave City and Jolene Bunch of Horse Cave; two brothers, Joe Coats (Brenda)of Glasgow and John Coats of Florida; three sisters, Bonnie Parker of Florida, Joyce Mastovich of Texas and Juanita Atwell of Glasgow. Ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bunch and one brother Tim Coats.

No visitation or services have been scheduled at this time for Dianna Bunche Zielke. Patton Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Henry Acres
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 07/30 0%
High 86° / Low 61°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/31 10%
High 88° / Low 65°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/01 10%
High 88° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.