Dianna Bunch Zielke 63 of Cave City, Ky died Saturday,July 29, 2017 in Glasgow, KY. She was born April 1, 1954 in Barren County, KY to the late Albert “Shorty ” Coats and Francis Minyard Coats. She was a factory worker for Dart Container and a member of the Nondenominational Church of Horse Cave.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Zielke; two sons, Robert Bunch (Jennifer) of Cub Run and Josh Bunch of Summer Shade; two daughters, Christy Bunch of Cave City and Jolene Bunch of Horse Cave; two brothers, Joe Coats (Brenda)of Glasgow and John Coats of Florida; three sisters, Bonnie Parker of Florida, Joyce Mastovich of Texas and Juanita Atwell of Glasgow. Ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bunch and one brother Tim Coats.

No visitation or services have been scheduled at this time for Dianna Bunche Zielke. Patton Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements.