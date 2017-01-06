Mrs. Dianne Marie (White) Ward of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 63 years, 3 months, and 11 days. She was born in Marion County, Indiana on Saturday, September 26, 1953, the daughter of Bennett White and Shelia (Imel) Mitchell. She was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church and a Medical Billing Clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Ward.

She is survived by her son, Keith (and Samantha) Monday of Burkesville, Kentucky, step-son, David Ward of Avon, Indiana, siblings, Sherry (and Tom) Nolen of Franklin, Indiana, Michael (and Jackie) White of Bedford, Indiana, and Kimberly (and Harold) Eakle of Greenwood, Indiana, three grandchildren, Savannah, Tanner, and Maddison Monday, and special dog, Bella.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.