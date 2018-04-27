Logo


DIMPLE D MEREDITH

on 04/27/2018 |

Dimple D. Meredith, 70, of Brownsville passed away Thursday April 26, 2018 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant at Glenview Health Care, a homemaker and a member of Brownsville Homemakers. She was a daughter of the late Luther Martin Smith and Lois Lee Smith. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Oval, Opal (Shorty), Gillard and Levi Smith; and three sisters, Marie Tomes, Azalee Lacefield and Helen Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Poplar Springs United Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Saturday and 9 AM-12:15 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are her husband, Larry A. Meredith; a son, Neal Meredith (Glenda) of Brownsville; a daughter, Amy Hennion (Martin) of Brownsville; a sister, Becky Meredith (Bill) of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Austin Meredith (Hilary), Zachary Hennion (Sydney) and Calli Hennion Vincent (Zachary); two great grandchildren, Kanyon Meredith and Hudson Hennion; and several nieces and nephews.

