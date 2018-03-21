on 03/21/2018 |



Dimple Francis, 78, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Zeak McIntyre and Edith Jones McIntyre. Dimple worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at T.J. Samson Community Hospital for 8 Years. She then served as housekeeping supervision at NHC for over 22 years and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Curtis Francis of Glasgow; 2 sons Tim Francis (Karen) and Tony Francis (Tamara) all of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Matthew Francis (Michelle), Ryan Francis (Mandy), Caitlin Brewer (Wade) and Josh Francis all of Glasgow; 6 great grandchildren Melody, Maverick, Braylin, Josie Kate Francis and Avery and Raylan Brewer all of Glasgow; 1 brother Jessie McIntyre and daughter Bonita Poore (Jason) of Summer Shade; 1 half brother Fairlee McIntyre (Linda) of IN; 4 half sisters Peggy McCoy (Harold) of Summer Shade, Bonnie May Shaw of Summer Shade, Freda Reece (Don) of Edmonton and Linda Howell of Summer Shade; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a half brother Ronnie McIntyre.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 8:00pm Friday at the funeral home.