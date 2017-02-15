DIMPLE MARIE SHAW SMITH (UPDATED)

Dimple Marie Shaw Smith, age 90, of Summer Shade, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Signature Healthcare, in Tompkinsville.

Born July 8, 1926, in Dubre, Kentucky she was the widow of the late Othie Smith.

She was a retired cook for the Metcalfe County School system and of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include one son, Wayne (Bonnie) Smith, Summer Shade; four step grandchildren, Sarah (Brandon) Jones, Sandy Bailey, Jennfer (Dewayne) Neal, and Gary (Judith) Smith, all of Center; and 9 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death besides her husband and parents, by two half sisters and four half brothers.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 17, 2017, at 1:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Joe Wilcoxson officiating. Burial will follow in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 pm and on Friday after 7:00 until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Missionary Mound Cemetery.