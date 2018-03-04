Logo


DIRECTOR OF KENTUCKY OFFICE OF AUTISM SPEAKS ON WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH

on 04/03/2018

April is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Month, and as understanding of the disorder has increased in recent years, some advocates for people living with autism say greater acceptance is needed. Executive director of the Kentucky Office of Autism, Amy Cooper-Puckett says with many mysteries still to solve about autism and controversy over its causes, some people view it in a negative light. But she explains within the self-advocacy community, the term “autistic” is embraced.

estimated one in 68 people nationally is on the autism spectrum, and in Kentucky it’s about 69-thousand people. On World Autism Awareness Day, businesses, schools and homes around the state will shine blue lights to recognize those with autism. And throughout the month, sensory-friendly events will also be held.
Cooper-Puckett says for parents, the acceptance issue is closely tied to the challenges in accessing services, and ensuring their child’s strengths and capabilities are supported through their education and lifetime. She adds it’s crucial that treatment and therapies begin as soon as a child is diagnosed, which typically happens between ages three and five.

The Kentucky Office of Autism works with many other organizations and agencies to improve supports for people with autism and their families. One particular policy piece Cooper-Puckett says she’s especially proud of is House Bill 218, which would improve the state’s autism insurance mandate.

She says other areas of current focus include creating connections for parents with children on the autism spectrum, and building self-advocacy groups for adults with autism.

