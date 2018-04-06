Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DISCOVERY SIGNS $2 BILLION RIGHTS DEAL WITH PGA TOUR

on 06/04/2018 |

Discovery signs $2 billion rights deal with PGA Tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Discovery, Inc. has signed a $2 billion agreement that gives it media rights to PGA Tour programming for its 220 markets outside the United States.
The deal announced Monday is designed to allow Discovery to deliver golf around the world on every screen and device. It’s the PGA Tour’s latest effort to expand its fan base around the world.
The 12-year deals starts next year and runs through 2030.
The PGA Tour has U.S. television deals with NBC Sports and CBS Sports for weekend coverage, and with Comcast-owned Golf Channel for weekday and some full tournaments in the fall and in January.
The tour said the agreement gives Discovery live rights outside the U.S. to some 2,000 hours of PGA Tour content. That includes all six circuits the PGA Tour runs, such as the PGA Tour Champions and smaller tours in China, Canada and Latin America.
The four majors have separates broadcast deals with CBS (Masters and PGA Championship), NBC (British Open) and Fox Sports (U.S. Open).
Along with live linear rights to its global markets, the partnership with Discovery includes creating a dedicated, PGA Tour-branded video streaming service using Discovery’s direct-to-consumer product and its platform as home to the Eurosport Player.
Eurosport Player offers unlimited access to sports content available from where a subscriber is connecting.
The tour said Discovery expects to invest more than $2 billion over 12 years, which would include licensing of PGA Tour international media rights and building a live stream platform outside the U.S.
David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, said the relationship will create “the new global Home of Golf.”
Alex Kaplan, a former NBA media executive who most recently worked for Eurosport Digital, will be in charge of Discovery’s partnership with the tour.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DISCOVERY SIGNS $2 BILLION RIGHTS DEAL WITH PGA TOUR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ZACK FORD

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
81°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 06/04 0%
High 82° / Low 55°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 06/05 10%
High 84° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 06/06 10%
High 84° / Low 54°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 04

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.