DISTRICT SOCCER TOURNAMENTS UNDERWAY; VOLLEYBALL RESULTS

on 10/10/2017

In local sports the 15th district Girls Soccer tournament got underway at Clinton County. Barren County blanked Clinton County 11 to 0 and Glasgow downed Monroe County 4 to 2. Glasgow and Barren will play in the district championship Wednesday night at 6 pm. The 15th district boys tournament begins today with Glasgow taking on Monroe County at 6 and Barren County vs. Clinton County at 7:30.

In the 18th district boys soccer tournament Campbellsville edged Hart County 3 to 2. 18th district girls play begins with Hart County vs. Larue County in a match set to be played at Marion County at 5:30

Volleyball yesterday Cumberland County over BCHS 2 to 0. Today Barren Co. hosts Russellville at 5:30, Glasgow hosts Metcalfe County at 5 and Hart county takes on Edmonson County at 5 pm