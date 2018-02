DISTRICT TOURNEY SCORES FROM TUESDAY; WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S SCHEDULE

on 02/21/2018 |

BOYS 15TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

MONROE COUNTY 66 ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 49

18TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) LARUE COUNTY 51 HART COUNTY 36

(BOYS) LARUE COUNTY 77 HART COUNTY 54

BOYS 12TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY 71 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59

GRAYSON COUNTY 47 BUTLER COUNTY 43

16TH DISTRICT SEMIS

(GIRLS) METCALFE COUNTY 62 CLINTON COUNTY 47

(BOYS) RUSSELL COUNTY 77 CUMBERLAND COUNTY 72 OT

14TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) SOUTH WARREN 63 GREENWOOD 20

(BOYS) BOWLING GREEN 76 SOUTH WARREN 46

13TH DISTRICT SEMIS

(GIRLS) TODD CENTRAL 56 RUSSELLVILLE 36

(BOYS) TODD CENTRAL 57 RUSSELLVILLE 43

THE BOYS 15TH DISTRICT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CONTINUES TONIGHT AT GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL WITH A SEMIFINAL CONTEST BETWEEN SECOND SEEDED BARREN COUNTY AND NUMBER THREE SEED GLASGOW AT 6:00. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

AND IN THE 14TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS AT GREENWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, BOWLING GREEN’S GIRLS TAKE ON WARREN EAST, AND WARREN CENTRAL’S BOYS FACE WARREN EAST.