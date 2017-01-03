Logo


DIVERSICARE DONATES TO FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR COMMUNITY SMOKE DETECTORS

Sometimes help is solicited, other times it comes as a surprise.
Diversicare of Glasgow certainly surprised the Glasgow Fire Department last week, when they contacted them and offered a $500 donation to buy smoke detectors for those that need them:

Glasgow Fire Chief Tony Atwood says he was thrilled when he got the call about the donation and said that having $500 in smoke detectors to give away can certainy save lives

Chief Atwood plans to have the detectors available at the fire department and will be given to those that do not have them in their homes.

