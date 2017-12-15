DIVERSICARE RECOGNIZED AS A “BEST OF KENTUCKY”

on 12/15/2017 |

Diversicare of Glasgow was recognized at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet as a Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation recipient recently at the Galt House. Also, Ashley Perkins was named one of the Top 10 Caregivers in the state for 2017.

“It is an honor to recognize outstanding caregivers for providing quality care every day to their residents. These honorees are just some of the many facilities and caregivers in our state that stand as an example of delivering quality care,” said KAHCF Board Chair Terry Skaggs. “These awards are a testament to their dedication to their residents.”

The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents/families and staff.

“It is wonderful to see our staff recognized for their dedication and commitment to quality care to their residents,” said Administrator Jason Gumm. “It is exciting to see them honored for their hard work, and I am excited to see Ashley honored for her dedication.”

More than 700 long-term care providers met during the meeting, attending educational sessions on vital issues they are facing, such as staffing and emergency preparedness and other regulatory issues. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo as well showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.

The week was capped off with the Quality Awards Banquet with 75 awards handed out. The Association unveiled its new Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation Award honoring 21 Kentucky providers for outstanding care. The Top 10 Caregivers, Nurses and Supportive Care staff were also named with the Overall Winners as follows: Nursing: Adrene Commodore from Grand Haven Nursing and Rehab, Cynthiana; Caregiving: Margie Rose Cook, Letcher Manor Nursing and Rehab, Whitesburg; and Supportive Care: Dee Metcalf, Superior Care Home, Paducah.