on 02/20/2018 |

Dixie Lee Davis age 79 years of Glasgow, KY formerly of Adair County passed away Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at 7:05 AM at T J Samson Community Hospital Emergency Room in Glasgow, KY. She was born on Sept. 12, 1938 in Adair County to the late Carson Neal & Mary Gladys Grant Rubarts.

Preceded in death by one daughter Sandra Renee Rucker, one grandson Roger Allen Rucker, Jr., Sister Sandra Lynn Christie, two brothers Elmer Ray Rubarts & Michael Neal Rubarts.

Survived by her husband: Kenneth A. Davis of Glasgow, KY; Survived by three Daughters: Terri (Earl Lane) Judd of Glasgow, KY; Tammy (Donnie “Smokey”) Landis of Greensburg, KY; Lisa White of Versailles, KY; Two sons: Roger (Lisa Anita) Rucker of Bardstown, KY ;William Brad (Jamie) Rucker of Columbia, KY; 10 Grandchildren, 7 Step-Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren & 6 Step-Great Grandchildren;;several nieces, nephews other relatives & friends survive. Dixie was a member of the Columbia Christian Church, owned & operated the This & That business in Columbia, had worked at Roses in Elizabethtown.

Graveside service Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at 12 noon at Tabernacle Cemetery Clergy officiating Bro. Stanley Watson Interment in Tabernacle Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday from 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.