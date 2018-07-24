Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DIXIE SHORT DENNISON

on 07/24/2018 |

Dixie Short Dennison, age 90, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Woodburn, KY. The Hart County native was born on June 19, 1928 to the late Floyd and Alma Clark Short. She was married to the late Kenneth L. Dennison.

Dixie was a housewife and a former member of Park City Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Joe Dennison (Christie); one daughter Trish Zwakenberg both of Bowling Green; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Dennison, and one daughter, Kathy Powell.

Interment will be in  Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205.

 VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DIXIE SHORT DENNISON”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

RALPH GENTRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
74°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 07/24 30%
High 84° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/26 10%
High 88° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.