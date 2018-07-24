on 07/24/2018 |

Dixie Short Dennison, age 90, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Woodburn, KY. The Hart County native was born on June 19, 1928 to the late Floyd and Alma Clark Short. She was married to the late Kenneth L. Dennison.

Dixie was a housewife and a former member of Park City Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Joe Dennison (Christie); one daughter Trish Zwakenberg both of Bowling Green; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Dennison, and one daughter, Kathy Powell.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel