DOG IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER CITIZEN DISCOVERS IT ABANDONED IN A TRASH BAG (FROM FACEBOOK)

on 09/17/2018 |


The Barren River Animal Welfare Association has asked citizens NOT to call with inquiries about a dog named “Buddy”. That’s because a Facebook post went viral from the account of Karen Smith Clark, who according to the account, lives in Barren County. According to the post, Clark was going for a walk around the Finney Road area when she turned onto Peninsula Road where what she describes is a dog that was thrown from a window in a trash bag. After getting the dog food and water and contacting local authorities, Clark noticed the dog was bleeding where there was no skin on the animal.

According to responding posts from BRAWA, the dog, also known as “Arthur Buddy” the dog was sitting up, wagging his tail, and happy to have been rescued after Animal Control took him to the shelter. General Manager of BRAWA, Connie Greer, updated the status of Buddy, Monday morning, and that he had been evaluated by a Doctor and had an infection, mange, and was slightly emaciated. As of yesterday afternoon, the BRAWA Facebook page, Buddy has started a treatment that will take 4 months to complete.


You can donate to help in Buddy’s recovery by hitting the “donate” button on the BRAWA Facebook page, online at www.brawashelter.org, or mail donations to 175 Trojan Trail in Glasgow. Also, anyone with information about the animal cruelty towards Buddy can contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

