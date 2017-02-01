DOING GOOD IN OUR COMMUNITY IS AS EASY AS VISITING THE RESTORE

That was Melissa Smith and the “we” she is talking about is Habitat For Humanity.

Doing something good in your community doesn’t always mean you have to get your hands dirty, it could mean spending money at Glasgow’s ReStore. With 100% of all proceeds going to Habitat, the ReStore is a great place to find everything from furniture and appliances, to household items, paint and tiles and electronics. Smith, who manages the ReStore says they just got in a large selection of doors:

Many of the items at the ReStore are like new and they also take donations. You can drop them off at their location on West Main Street in Glasgow and they’ll even pick up your items at no cost. The money made at the ReStore goes to build Habitat For Humanity homes, which offer an option to those who may not be able to afford a standard home loan:

Habitat For Humanity also requires “sweat equity” when it comes to building a home, with every home being built through them the home owners must help with the work along the way. For more information about ReStore or Habitat for Humanity, you can stop by the store on West Main Street in Glasgow or you can search ReStore on facebook.