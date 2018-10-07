Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Dollie D. Nash

on 07/10/2018 |

Dollie D. Nash age 93 went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2018 with her family by her bedside. She was born January 23, 1925 to the late George and Mary Geneva Edwards.She was a member of Grace Union Baptist Church and was saved at East fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son Jerry Nash of Glasgow, four daughters, Joyce Fields, of Edmonton, Judith Perkins(Mike) of Sulphur Well, Gloris and Jacquline Nash of Knob Lick, 2 half-sisters, Sue Huff and Ruby Turner of Greensburg. She has 5 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and 3 great – great – grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jackie Nash, a son Jeff Nash, a sister Lou Emma Scott, a brother Woodie Edwards, a son-in-law Donald Fields and a daughter-in-law Eunice Nash.

Funeral services will be at 1PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Wednesday and after 9:00 AM  Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Dollie D. Nash”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

 

DR. KARA GILKEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
86°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/10 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/11 20%
High 90° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 07/12 0%
High 91° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.