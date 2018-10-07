on 07/10/2018 |

Dollie D. Nash age 93 went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2018 with her family by her bedside. She was born January 23, 1925 to the late George and Mary Geneva Edwards.She was a member of Grace Union Baptist Church and was saved at East fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son Jerry Nash of Glasgow, four daughters, Joyce Fields, of Edmonton, Judith Perkins(Mike) of Sulphur Well, Gloris and Jacquline Nash of Knob Lick, 2 half-sisters, Sue Huff and Ruby Turner of Greensburg. She has 5 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and 3 great – great – grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jackie Nash, a son Jeff Nash, a sister Lou Emma Scott, a brother Woodie Edwards, a son-in-law Donald Fields and a daughter-in-law Eunice Nash.

Funeral services will be at 1PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.