Dollie Mae Bellou, 73 of Louisville passed away Sunday, March 25 at her home. She was a native of Hart County and the daughter of the late George Thomas & Clara Dennis Hayes. She was a housewife and a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, two brothers Charles Raymond Hayes & Clifton Lee Hayes, two sisters Nellie Pearline Isaacs & Christine Rose Merker and by one great-granddaughter Brooklyn
Mrs. Bellou is survived by:
Two sons-Johnnie Dewayne Kerr of Louisville
Jerry Lee Kerr of Vine Grove
Three daughters-Pamela Sue Bernardi, Vickie Lynn Spann & Dana Jeanine Henson all of Louisville
One brother-James Leslie Hayes of Elizabethtown
Four sisters-Carolyn Romines of Canmer
Irene Srygler of Bonnieville
Mary Moore of Upton
Shirley Riggs of Upton
11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild
Funeral services for Dollie Mae Bellou will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
No Responses to “DOLLIE MAE BELLOU”