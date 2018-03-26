Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOLLIE MAE BELLOU

on 03/26/2018 |

Dollie Mae Bellou, 73 of Louisville passed away Sunday, March 25 at her home.  She was a native of Hart County and the daughter of the late George Thomas & Clara Dennis Hayes.  She was a housewife and a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, two brothers Charles Raymond Hayes & Clifton Lee Hayes, two sisters Nellie Pearline Isaacs & Christine Rose Merker and by one great-granddaughter Brooklyn

Mrs. Bellou is survived by:

Two sons-Johnnie Dewayne Kerr of Louisville

Jerry Lee Kerr of Vine Grove

Three daughters-Pamela Sue Bernardi, Vickie Lynn Spann & Dana Jeanine Henson all of Louisville

One brother-James Leslie Hayes of Elizabethtown

Four sisters-Carolyn Romines of Canmer

Irene Srygler of Bonnieville

Mary Moore of Upton

Shirley Riggs of Upton

11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Funeral services for Dollie Mae Bellou will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Concord Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOLLIE MAE BELLOU”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CURTIS WILSON

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/26 80%
High 59° / Low 48°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 03/27 10%
High 66° / Low 58°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 03/28 90%
High 65° / Low 54°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 26

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Revival

March 26 @ 6:30 PM - March 28 @ 7:30 PM
Fri 30

Peters Creek Baptist Church Good Friday Service

March 30 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Sun 01

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Glasgow Faith Church Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.