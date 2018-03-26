on 03/26/2018 |

Dollie Mae Bellou, 73 of Louisville passed away Sunday, March 25 at her home. She was a native of Hart County and the daughter of the late George Thomas & Clara Dennis Hayes. She was a housewife and a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, two brothers Charles Raymond Hayes & Clifton Lee Hayes, two sisters Nellie Pearline Isaacs & Christine Rose Merker and by one great-granddaughter Brooklyn

Mrs. Bellou is survived by:

Two sons-Johnnie Dewayne Kerr of Louisville

Jerry Lee Kerr of Vine Grove

Three daughters-Pamela Sue Bernardi, Vickie Lynn Spann & Dana Jeanine Henson all of Louisville

One brother-James Leslie Hayes of Elizabethtown

Four sisters-Carolyn Romines of Canmer

Irene Srygler of Bonnieville

Mary Moore of Upton

Shirley Riggs of Upton

11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild

Funeral services for Dollie Mae Bellou will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Concord Missionary Baptist Church.