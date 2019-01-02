Logo


DOMESTIC DISPUTE LEADS TO ARREST OF ONE

on 02/01/2019 |

Glasgow Police arrested a man on Sunday after being called to a domestic dispute on Trista Lane.

Officers heard a loud argument from outside the house but were initially denied entry. Once officers were inside the house, they attempted to remove a knife from the side of Clayton Colby Button, 28, of Glasgow. Button resisted and tried to kick one of the officers. Brass knuckles were also located in Button’s back pocket. Button was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault 4th degree, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

Button was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

