DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE CALL TURNS INTO VIOLENT POLICE CHASE FOR BCSO

When a call was received that a woman was screaming for help in the Harry King Road area, Barren County Deputy Adam Bow responded. When Deputy Bow got out of his cruiser at the residence of the caller, a white Chevy pick-up truck pulled in and after seeing the cruiser, immediately backed out of the driveway. Deputy Bow got back in his cruiser and left out behind the truck. Seeing the truck ahead in a curve, Deputy Bow turned on his lights and sirens and the truck did not stop. The driver of the truck continued at a high rate of speed and as they approached Glasgow Park City Road, the driver threw something out of the truck and continued at speeds reaching 70mph. Driving on the wrong side of the road most of the way, the driver then turned onto Dripping Springs Road. With spike strips deployed by Deputy Jason Morgan in the road, the driver then turned onto Carden Road and then onto Green Plot Road where something else was thrown from the car. The driver then dropped off the left shoulder of the road, went through a fence, into a field and was heading toward the gate. Deputy Bow drove into the field through that same gate and the driver turned the truck around and turned back toward the gate. Deputy Bow ran his cruiser into the front of the truck to stop the pursuit, but then the driver climbed out the window and fled on food. After a short foot pursuit, Deputy Bow took the man, later identified as 29-year-old Richard Cross, of Adolphus, into custody.

According to the citation, police found several pills when they searched Cross and law enforcement confirmed it was anhydrous ammonia that was thrown from the truck.

The driver, 39 year old Richard Cross, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Manufacturing Meth, Possession Of Anhydrous Ammonia To Make Meth, Possession Of Handgun By A Convicted Felon, Tampering With Physical Evidence, two counts of Fleeing Or Evading Police and DUI. 39 year old Tracy Mitchell was a passenger in the truck and she was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Meth, Possession Of Anhydrous to Make Meth, Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon and Tampering With Physical Evidence. Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.