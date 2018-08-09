DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST OF RUSSELL COUNTY MAN

on 09/08/2018 |

(Russell County, KY September 7, 2018) On September 7th at approximately 1:30 AM CST Trooper Billy Begley was informed by a third party that a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend two days ago. Trooper Begley spoke with Mellissa Loy, who stated she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Ricky Roy on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. At approximately 2:20 AM CST, Trooper Begley located and arrested Ricky Roy, age 46 of Russell Springs, on Decatur Rd. Roy was charged with assault 2nd (domestic violence) and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.