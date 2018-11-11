DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 11/11/2018 |

On Tuesday, Officer Riffle with the Glasgow police Department was dispatched to 208 Redwood St in reference to a verbal domestic in progress. Dispatched had advised that the caller stated that she had not been hit yet but her husband has prior problems with addiction to Methanphetimine and had punched holes in the wall. Upon arrival to the address Officer Riffle could hear a scream come from the house that sounded like a females scream. He rushed into the house to find an upset child screaming due to the argument going on in the house. The male was in the face of the female caller when I got into the house. He then made contact with Steven Bartley, age 41 of Glasgow, who seemed to be very upset and acting aggressively. Officer Riffle asked Steven to step out of the house, in which he responded what for. Once outside the house he was still being aggressive at which point he was place in handcuffs. While attempting to place him in hand cuffs he attempted to pull away at which point officer Corbin with the GPD helped gain control. During questioning of what was going on Steven stated that his wife had cheated on him while he was away at work as a truck driver. He stated he was attempting to get some of his belongings and leave but they kept arguing. Steven also stated he had asked her to stop arguing with him In front of the children present at the house. When asked if he had punched holes in the wall Steven stated that he had the day prior during an argument with his wife Janette Bartley. Steven was asked about prior drug use, at which point Steven stated he had used Meth in his past. Steven was questioned how long it had been since he last used, at which point he stated it had been 3 months since he had last used meth. When asked again shortly after Steven stated he had told the other officer it had been 6 months since he last used.

While inside the house Officer Starnes and Officer Wethington spoke with Janette about the incident Janette stated that Steven had been yelling in her face and had punched holes in the wall during an argument with her. Janette stated that the argument started over him

cheating on her with another woman. Janette then brought both Officers to the back room where she produced a metal box that she stated belonged to Steven. Inside the box was 2 marijuana roaches, tweezers, tooter straws with residue, and a glass smoking pipe. When Steven was asked if the box was his he stated that the metal box was his, but what was found inside the box was not his and had been planted there by his wife.

Steven was then placed under arrest on charges of:

Charge 1: ASSAULT, 4TH DEGREE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ) NO VISIBLE INJURY

Charge 2: POSS OF MARIJUANA

Charge 3: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA • BUY/POSSESS