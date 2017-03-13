Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOMESTIC RESULTED IN MURDER-SUICIDE

on 03/13/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Just before 1:00am yesterday morning the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was at a domestic call on Wayne Watt Road when they heard gunshots inside the home. KSP were called to assist and when they arrived they heard shots fired from within the residence. Law enforcement did make entry into the home and found 33 year old Tabitha Neighbors inside a bedroom and 38 year old Joseph Neighbors in an adjacent bathroom. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds, with Joseph Neighbors being self-inflicted.

The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Neighbors were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville where autopsies will be performed.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Josh Amos. No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

George Runyon

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital