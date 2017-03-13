DOMESTIC RESULTED IN MURDER-SUICIDE

Just before 1:00am yesterday morning the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was at a domestic call on Wayne Watt Road when they heard gunshots inside the home. KSP were called to assist and when they arrived they heard shots fired from within the residence. Law enforcement did make entry into the home and found 33 year old Tabitha Neighbors inside a bedroom and 38 year old Joseph Neighbors in an adjacent bathroom. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds, with Joseph Neighbors being self-inflicted.

The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Neighbors were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville where autopsies will be performed.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Josh Amos. No other details are available for release at this time.